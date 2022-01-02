Menu
Anthony Eugene Cantor
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
Anthony Eugene Cantor

August 2, 1977 - December 5, 2021

Anthony Eugene Cantor, 44, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his home in Fort Worth, Texas.

Anthony was born Aug. 2, 1977, in Morganton. Anthony moved to Texas in 2010, where he met his wife, Shadia M. Acosta-Cantor. Anthony was a funny and happy individual. He was a son, brother, husband, father, stepfather, and stepgrandfather. Antony was a longtime dedicated employee at Gardner Denver, World Leading Industrial Manufacturer, and was recently promoted to Production Supervisor. Anthony was a passionate weightlifter and also enjoyed cycling.

Anthony is survived in Texas by his wife, Shadia M Acosta-Cantor; stepchildren, Preston, Paige, and Payton Singleton, and stepgranddaughter, Zaniyah Singleton.

Anthony is survived in North Carolina by his parents, Bobby and Vivian Cantor; his children, Dazi and Dalton Buchanan; ex-wife, Kimberly Buchanan; sister, Barbara Cantor Lowman; brother-in-law, Mike Lowman; nieces, Jana Dunham Salanoa and Bobbi Danielle Lowman; nephew, Michael Joe Lowman; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Following a cremation at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth Texas, a memorial service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Morganton. Cards or flowers may be sent to 202 Stephens Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.
Published by The News Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
I´m so sorry for your loss. I went to high school with Anthony and he was a great person. So nice and never said a bad thing about a person. He will be missed
Vanessa Mathis
January 2, 2022
