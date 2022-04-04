Anthony Giovanni CastorioDecember 27, 1935 - April 2, 2022Anthony Giovanni Castorio, 86, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.Born Dec. 27, 1935, he was the son of the late Felice and Lucia Castorio. Anthony was a blacksmith since the age of 13. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Anthony was a member of the Knight of Columbus. Anthony was born in Cupello, Italy, and moved to the United States in 1958 at the age of 22. Later, he moved to Morganton in 1962. He built and owned the Salem General Store.Anthony is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sylvia Roberts Castorio; children, Antonietta Castorio Shorthouse, Michael Castorio and Maria Castorio Ballard (Brent); grandchildren, Hannah Shorthouse, Jacob Shorthouse, Stephen Ballard; great-grandchild, Emma Shorthouse; sister, Carmela Castorio Fournier; and many nieces and nephews; and a son-in-law, Richard Shorthouse.In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Todd Castorio; sister, Maria Castorio Grosso; and nephews, Daniel Fournier and Enzo Grosso.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice or to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.Sossoman Funeral Home