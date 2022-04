Arney Lewis Bryant Jr.Arney Lewis Bryant Jr., of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022.Services for Arney Lewis Bryant Jr., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 15, at Chambers Chapel Baptist Church of Morganton. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to service. Burial at McElrath AME Church Cemetery will follow the service.Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton