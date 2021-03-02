Arthur "Art" William SoteloSeptember 15, 1938 - February 26, 2021Arthur "Art" William Sotelo, 82, of Morganton, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.Born Sept. 15, 1938, he was the son of the late Jess and Delores Albillar Sotelo.In 1963, while serving in the U.S. Air Force, Art came to Morganton with his buddy on furlough where he met the love of his life, Ozelle. Two years later on Oct. 16, 1965, they were married. God blessed them with 55 years of wonderful marriage.Art retired from Great Lake Carbon Corp. He then went on to drive a school bus for BCPS for 10 years. Art enjoyed hiking with his friend Ray while his health permitted him to. He was willing to help anyone in need and was loved by so many people.Art was a devoted Christian and a faithful member of Mt. View #2 Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, sang in the choir and held several other positions. He felt blessed to be able to go on several mission trips. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dan Sotelo and James Sotelo; and sister, Irene Sotelo.Surviving are his wife, Ozelle Greene Sotelo; daughters, Tamara Roland (Gary) of Brooks, Ga., Gina Leonard (Greg) and Heidi Austin (Chuck), both of Morganton; seven grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Scarlet Collins (Troy), Lauren Panter (Josiah), Ethan Roland, Amanda Brawley (Derrick), Lacy Leonard, Lilly Austin, and Aaron Austin; and three precious great-grandchildren, Isaiah Brawley, Ava Brawley and Evelyn Collins.A special thank you goes out to the team from Atrium Health at Home for the amazing work they did for Art over the past four months, Jennifer, Brandy, Aaron, Sarah, Patty, Sarah, Taylor, and Ernie, and Destiney with Catawba Valley Medical Services.The family will receive friend from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Thursday, March 4, at Mt. View #2 Baptist Church on Dysartsville Road. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. in the church, with the Pastors Ken Mashburn, Greg Leonard, and Sid Houk officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force.Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. View #2 Baptist Church or Baptist on Mission Disaster Relief Ministry.A Facebook livestream of the service will start at 2 p.m. — go to Heidi Amanda Austin's Facebook page.Sossoman funeral home