Azzell Elouise Collins
November 6, 1934 - March 31, 2022
Mrs. Azzell Elouise Collins, 87, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at College Pines Nursing Home, following a period of declining health.
Azzell was born Nov. 6, 1934, in Pickens, S.C., to the late Dillard Jenkins Dodgens and Jennie Olivine Mathis Dodgens of California. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church in Morganton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edward Collins; son, Clarence Randall Collins; three daughters, Juanita Wiseman, Deborah Collins and Loretta Wise (Randy); son-in-law, Frederick Wiseman; granddaughters, Lisa Wiseman Grasse, Carrie Collins and Angie Collins; grandsons, Michael Bivens and Michael Wiseman; and a great-grandchild, Azriel.
Survivors include two sons, Roy Collins and wife, Janice of Morganton and Derrell Collins and wife, Pam of Morganton; and two daughters, Brenda "Sue Baby" Wiseman and Willie of Marion and Dian Brittain and Michael of Morganton. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Marty Wiseman, Anita Wilson (Charles), Shelly Cash (Scott), Paul Brittain (Brandy), Billy Brittain, Jesse Collins (Tasha), James Collins, Melody Collins, Jerry Sharpe and Todd Bivens; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Kristi, Lynnsi, Ashley, Johnathan, Charles Jr., Layla, Paul Jr., Nick, Maddie, Naveah, and McKenzie; and great-great-grandchildren, Karson, Luna, Lakyia, Emma, and Leo.
A special thank you from the family goes out to her friend at College Pines, Janet Garrison, for her love and support of their mother.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 3, at 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Paul Mace officiating. Interment will follow Monday, April 4, at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.
Memorials may be sent to Smyrna Baptist Church, 3500 Brown Mtn. Beach Rd., Morganton, NC 28655 or to a charity of your choice
.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.