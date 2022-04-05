Bada Ray Rhoney
February 6, 1933 - April 3, 2022
Bada Ray Rhoney, 89, of Connelly Springs, went to his Heavenly Home Sunday April 3, 2022, at his residence, following a period of declining health.
Bada was born Feb. 6, 1933, to the late Neil Rhoney and Cordie Willis Rhoney. He was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel Vanhorn Rhoney; and 11 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by one son, Terry Rhoney and wife, Donna, of Connelly Springs; daughter, Patsy Lail and husband, Eddie, of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Nicole Newton, Mindy Snyder, Derrick Lail and Chad Reinheardt, Justin Lail, Kristin Lail Duckworth; great-grandchildren, Erin Newton, Jordan Newton, Nicklous Newton, Kamryn Snyder, Kayson Snyder, Nova Duckworth, and Colton Duckworth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 2 p.m., at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Connelly Springs, with the Rev. Eddie Lail, Pastor Curtis Carroll and the Rev. Jamie Hazel officiating. Interment in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery will follow the service.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church
The family would like to thank Amorem (Burke Hospice) for the special care they gave to their family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice at www.amoremsupport.org
.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 5, 2022.