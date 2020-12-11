Becky Sue TruaxAugust 1, 1975 - December 7, 2020Becky Sue Truax, 45, of Morganton, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Born in Mt. Clemens, Mich., Aug, 1, 1975, she was the daughter of Lyle Dale Hoard and Ruth Ann Gensman Hoard. Becky was a travel nurse for 12 years and worked all around the country.She is survived by her husband, Bryan Keith Truax of the home; sons, Gregory Carreker Jr. of Alabama, and Bryan Truax Jr. of Morganton; daughters, Kayla and Brittany Carreker of Alabama, and Ashley Truax of Gaffney, S.C.; eight grandchildren; brother, Timothy Hoard of Alabama; sister, Shawn Ray of Florida; and a large extended family.Becky was preceded in death by her first husband, Gregory Carreker Sr.; and daughter, Caitlyn Truax.Becky will be available for viewing from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Marty Bess officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home