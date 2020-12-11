Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Becky Sue Truax
1975 - 2020
BORN
1975
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Becky Sue Truax

August 1, 1975 - December 7, 2020

Becky Sue Truax, 45, of Morganton, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Born in Mt. Clemens, Mich., Aug, 1, 1975, she was the daughter of Lyle Dale Hoard and Ruth Ann Gensman Hoard. Becky was a travel nurse for 12 years and worked all around the country.

She is survived by her husband, Bryan Keith Truax of the home; sons, Gregory Carreker Jr. of Alabama, and Bryan Truax Jr. of Morganton; daughters, Kayla and Brittany Carreker of Alabama, and Ashley Truax of Gaffney, S.C.; eight grandchildren; brother, Timothy Hoard of Alabama; sister, Shawn Ray of Florida; and a large extended family.

Becky was preceded in death by her first husband, Gregory Carreker Sr.; and daughter, Caitlyn Truax.

Becky will be available for viewing from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Marty Bess officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Dec
12
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy to your family.
Teresa Baker
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results