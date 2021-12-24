Menu
Benjamin Cornwell Dawkins III
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Benjamin Cornwell Dawkins III

Benjamin Cornwell Dawkins III, 79, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, under hospice care at The Robbins Center, AMOREM in Hudson.

He was preceded in death by infant son, Matthew Russell Dawkins; his parents, U.S. District Judge Ben C. Dawkins Jr. and Harriet White Dawkins; and his sister, Cynthia Dawkins Moore.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, June; daughter, Shannon Nord and husband, the Rev. Marshall Nord; daughter, Allison Dacus and husband, Dr. Robert Dacus; son, Ben. "Beau" C. Dawkins IV (Beau) and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Anderson Keller, Avery Keller, Mattingly Nord, Grace Dawkins and Catherine Dawkins; his brother, Franklin Dawkins and wife, Christel; along with several nieces and nephews.

Ben was born in Shreveport, La., and attended Louisiana State University for both undergraduate and graduate studies. Professionally, he worked in sales and executive positions at Farah Slacks, Henredon, Hickory Chair and Hickory White Furniture Companies.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Morganton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to AMOREM, formerly Caldwell & Burke Hospice; or to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

The family gratefully acknowledges the compassionate care and love given to Ben by the staff at The Shaire Center and AMOREM.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
My Condolences. I knew Ben during his years at Henredon . He was a valuable asset to the company. He will be sorely missed.
Bob lynch
Work
December 24, 2021
To June and family, very sorry to hear about Ben. Sylvia and I will keep all of you in our prayers.
Pug and Sylvia bonnecarrere
Friend
December 24, 2021
