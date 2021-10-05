Benny E. LailJuly 19, 1941 - October 2, 2021Benny E. Lail, 80, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, after a period of extended illness. Born July 19, 1941, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Carlie Lail and Beulah Huffman Lail. Benny retired from Drexel Heritage after 43 years. He liked to hunt, fish, garden and was a beekeeper. He was a hard worker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Lail.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Geraldine Ramsey Lail; daughter, Kelli Reece (Brad); grandchildren, Landon Reece and Lani Reece; brothers, Carl Lail (Evelyn) and Gerald Lail; and sisters, Bonnie Smith and Bernice Harmon (Larry).Due to the ongoing health crisis, the family will be having a private service at Burke Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Smart's Grove Baptist Church or Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.Sossoman Funeral Home