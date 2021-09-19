Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bertha Lea York Smith
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Bertha Lea York Smith

May 28, 1938 - September 15, 2021

Bertha Lea York Smith of Morganton, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

She was born in Burke County, May 28, 1938, the daughter of the late Roland Jefferson York and Agnes Eugene Chapman York. Bertha was a strong, independent woman with a fierce love for her family and friends. She was retired from Leviton Manufacturing and was a member of Zion Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children, Dennis Earl Smith and Teresa Crites and her husband, Gary; granddaughter, Wendy Hudson and her husband, Andy; great-grandchildren, Roland and Mylie Hudson; sister, Dora Spake and her husband, Jack; three nephews, Don Honeycutt of Texas, Brian Honeycutt and John Carswell of Morganton; and two great-nieces, Emily and Ashley Honeycutt of Texas.

In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Macon Smith; and sister, Mary Alice Carswell.

Mrs. Smith will lie-in-state from 12 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Rose and Dr. Jack Hodges officiating.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, attendees are suggested to wear a mask and social distance.

Sossoman FUneral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sep
21
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thinking of your family during this time of remembrance. Your mother was one of my favorite patients. She was such a kind lady: I remember her caring for her mother and enjoyed the visits with both of them.
Dr. Edward Plyler
September 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about Bertha's passing.She was always such a sweet lady and my late husband,Larry,and I thought so much of her.She was alot of fun to work with.My prayers will be with the family in the days ahead. May God give you comfort.
Carolyn Childers
Work
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results