Bertha Lea York SmithMay 28, 1938 - September 15, 2021Bertha Lea York Smith of Morganton, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.She was born in Burke County, May 28, 1938, the daughter of the late Roland Jefferson York and Agnes Eugene Chapman York. Bertha was a strong, independent woman with a fierce love for her family and friends. She was retired from Leviton Manufacturing and was a member of Zion Baptist Church.Surviving are her children, Dennis Earl Smith and Teresa Crites and her husband, Gary; granddaughter, Wendy Hudson and her husband, Andy; great-grandchildren, Roland and Mylie Hudson; sister, Dora Spake and her husband, Jack; three nephews, Don Honeycutt of Texas, Brian Honeycutt and John Carswell of Morganton; and two great-nieces, Emily and Ashley Honeycutt of Texas.In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Macon Smith; and sister, Mary Alice Carswell.Mrs. Smith will lie-in-state from 12 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Rose and Dr. Jack Hodges officiating.Due to the ongoing health crisis, attendees are suggested to wear a mask and social distance.Sossoman FUneral Home