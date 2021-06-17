Betty Fortner AdkinsMay 13, 1938 - June 15, 2021Mrs. Betty Fortner Adkins, 83, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Carolina Rehab Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.Betty was born May 13, 1938, in Mitchell County, to the late John Fortner and Ethel McCurry Fortner. She was a member of Wilkie's Grove Baptist Church and was previously employed in sales with Belk Department Stores.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Adkins; son, the Rev. Charles Terrance Adkins; and siblings, Beryl, Doe, Ralph, Dickie, Carolyn and Dennie.Survivors include her daughter, Susan A. Hoyle; siblings, Grace Robinson and John Fortner Jr.; daughter-in-law, Junine Adkins; grandchildren, Jeremy Adkins and wife, Kim, Daniel Adkins and wife, Amanda, and Sarah Lail and husband, Kyle; great-grandchildren, David Adkins and wife, McKenzie, Joshua Adkins, Gracie Adkins, Abbie Steele, Brayden Lail, Leighton Lail, and Maggie Adkins; and one great-great-gradnchild, Rylan Adkins.Funeral services will be held Friday, June 18, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Jimmy Church and Rick Hildebran officiating. Interment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.