Betty Jean Icard Crawford
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
Betty Jean Icard Crawford

July 10, 1933 - December 15, 2021

Mrs Betty Jean Icard Crawford, 88, of San Diego, Calif., formerly of Rutherford College, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 15, at her home in California, following a brief illness.

She was precededin death by her parents, Bufford Bristow Icard and Bertys Hinshaw Icard; and husbands, David Hallyburton, James Ware and Colonel Milton Crawford.

Betty is survived by one brother, Richard Icard (Amanda) of Rutherford College; daughter, Rebecca Williams (Craig); grandchildren, Justin Williams, Danielle Hoisington (T.J.); four great-grandchildren; and one great- great-grandchild.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Miramor Memorial Gardens in San Diego, Calif.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbarium Fund at Abernethy Memorial Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Rutherford College NC 28671.
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
