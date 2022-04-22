Menu
Betty Helen Curtis
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Betty Helen Curtis

August 10, 1927 - April 20, 2022

Betty Helen "Grandmommie" Curtis of Morganton, was reunited with her husband Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born in Haywood County, to the late Seldon Rathburn and Annie Bell Rathburn. Betty was a member of Central Baptist Church where she was very involved and referred to as a "prayer warrior." She was an avid bird watcher and a great cook. She loved her family dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyd Alexander Curtis; brothers, Raymond Rathburn, Johnny Rathburn and Eunice Rathburn; sisters, Mary Lou Ammons, Pauline Raye Huffman and Doris James; nephew, Jerry "Bucky" Gibby; and great-grandchild, William Cole Walker.

She is survived by her sons, Randy Curtis (Linda) and Robin Curtis (Terry); grandchildren, Jennifer Walker, Amber Summers and Garrett Curtis; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Pat Norville and Donna Whisnant; nephew, Billy Ray "Toddy" Gibby; and family friend, Angie Lail. The family would like to thank the caregivers, Reba Rogers and Denise Keller.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Revs. Steve Curtis and Stony Curtis officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Apr
23
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
