Betty Jean Robbins Holman
November 6, 1942 - October 3, 2021
Mrs. Betty Jean Robbins Yancey Holman, 78, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Caldwell UNC Healthcare in Lenoir.
Mrs. Holman was born Nov. 6, 1942, in Catawba County, to the late Jesse Martin Robbins Jr. and the late Mary Gladaline Turner Robbins Behrman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Earl Holman; a son, Wilbur Yancey; two daughters, Cynthia Yancey, and Crystal Hallyburton; a brother, Jimmy Robbins; a sister, Olivia Peyronel; and two grandsons, Izaak Lovelace and Dustin Dula.
Betty was a member of Rock Chapel Church of God in Granite Falls; she was a kind considerate and very generous person when it came to her time, attention and money. She would do for others with no questions asked. One of the most proud moments in her life was when she received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Lenoir-Rhyne University. During her career, she worked as a nurse at J. Iverson Riddle Center, formerly Western Carolina Center, Broughton Hospital, and Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Her favorite nursing position was with the Granite Falls Health Department, when they started the "Baby Love Program." Betty was able to help young mothers prepare for the birth of their babies with knowledge, health care and with items they could use when the baby arrived. The mothers could use coupons issued from the program to purchase baby items from a "store" in the Health Department. It was a most rewarding position for Betty.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Scarlet Dula and husband, Todd, of Granite Falls; a brother, Johnny Robbins and wife, Jessie, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her grandchildren, Brian Webb of Morganton, Melody Bargsley of Drexel, Greyson Dula of Lenoir, Erica Hallyburton of Morganton, Tamin Yancey of Hendersonville, Shonna Dula of Hudson, Keesha Hice of Hudson; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park in the Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends for two hours, Thursday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home in Lenoir.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.act.alz.org/donate
.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.