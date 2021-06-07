Betty D. PruettMay 29, 1938 - June 4, 2021Mrs. Betty D. Pruett, 83, of Lenoir, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Autumn Care Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.Betty was born May 29, 1938, in Burke County, to the late Wade Deal and Mable Denton Deal.She was a member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church. Betty retired from Drexel Heritage, where she worked for 25 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Ray" Pruett; sister, Juanita Dewitt; and brother, Worth Deal.Survivors include her daughter, Shanda Lalane Pruett of the home; and brothers, Donald Deal of Morganton, Phillip Deal of Gamewell, and Charles Deal of Florida. Also surviving is her K9 companion, Lacy.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Jeff Burkhimer officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 9, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service.