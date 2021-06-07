Menu
Betty D. Pruett
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Betty D. Pruett

May 29, 1938 - June 4, 2021

Mrs. Betty D. Pruett, 83, of Lenoir, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Autumn Care Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.

Betty was born May 29, 1938, in Burke County, to the late Wade Deal and Mable Denton Deal.

She was a member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church. Betty retired from Drexel Heritage, where she worked for 25 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Ray" Pruett; sister, Juanita Dewitt; and brother, Worth Deal.

Survivors include her daughter, Shanda Lalane Pruett of the home; and brothers, Donald Deal of Morganton, Phillip Deal of Gamewell, and Charles Deal of Florida. Also surviving is her K9 companion, Lacy.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Jeff Burkhimer officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 9, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss! Please know that we are thinking of you & your family! Love, Sissie & Susie 828-432-6386.
Sissie Coffey, & Susie Edwards
Other
June 7, 2021
My husband Carl and I worked with Betty and Ray at Drexel Heritage. They were wonderful people and hard workers. My family is sorry for your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Brenda Waycaster
Friend
June 6, 2021
