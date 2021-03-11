Mrs. Betty Long Saunders, 87, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington.
She was born June 3, 1933, in Burke County, to the late William Cly Long and Flossie Abernethy Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Joe Saunders; son, Kenneth Saunders; and brother, Bob Long.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Joel Saunders and fiancée, Kimberly Shields, of Sneads Ferry; granddaughter, Jessica Saunders Hutchens and husband, Brad, of Florida; nephews, Alan Long, Brian Long, and Gavin Long; nieces, Janice Saunders Brewer, and Carolyn Saunders Jones; sister-in-law, Merlene Long; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Saunders was a wonderful wife to Joe, amazing mother to her kids, and devoted her whole life to taking care of her entire family no matter what the problem may have been. She can never be replaced and will be dearly missed. This world has lost a hero, my mom.
A private graveside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. J.R. Richards officiating.
Joel I´m so sorry to hear about your mom. She was a sweet and wonderful person. She loved you guys dearly. She will be missed. Thanks for sharing her with us. May God Comfort and help you through the coming days. Elaine Pitts
Elaine Pitts
March 22, 2021
you had a great mother and friend to lots of people in the valdese town sorry