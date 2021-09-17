Betty Jane Swink SelfJune 30, 1942 - September 14, 2021Betty Jane Swink Self, 79, of Dirty Ankle Rd. in Lawndale, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Atrium Health - Cleveland.Born in Cleveland County, June 30, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Marion B. Swink and Edith Smart Swink. She was retired from Continental Teves in Morganton and was a member of Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Frank Braswell; son-in-law, David White; two half brothers, Coyt Sparks and Vascoe Price; sister, Pauline Mellon and an infant sister.Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Clarence Robert Self; son, Dwight Self and wife, Tasha of Lawndale; two daughters, Hilda Causby and husband, Charles "Pete" of Lawndale and Linda White of Lawndale; seven grandchildren, Scotty and Donnie Daniels, Calvin and Alex White, Terry and Anna Self and Jonathan Causby; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held Saturday, at 3:30 p.m., in Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Welch officiating.Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc.