Betty Jane Swink Self
1942 - 2021
1942
2021
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Betty Jane Swink Self

June 30, 1942 - September 14, 2021

Betty Jane Swink Self, 79, of Dirty Ankle Rd. in Lawndale, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Atrium Health - Cleveland.

Born in Cleveland County, June 30, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Marion B. Swink and Edith Smart Swink. She was retired from Continental Teves in Morganton and was a member of Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Frank Braswell; son-in-law, David White; two half brothers, Coyt Sparks and Vascoe Price; sister, Pauline Mellon and an infant sister.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Clarence Robert Self; son, Dwight Self and wife, Tasha of Lawndale; two daughters, Hilda Causby and husband, Charles "Pete" of Lawndale and Linda White of Lawndale; seven grandchildren, Scotty and Donnie Daniels, Calvin and Alex White, Terry and Anna Self and Jonathan Causby; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held Saturday, at 3:30 p.m., in Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Welch officiating.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc.

www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail PO Bos 639, Fallston, NC
Sep
18
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
