Betty Jean Taylor
1967 - 2022
Betty Jean Taylor

November 12, 1967 - January 2, 2022

Betty Jean Taylor, 54, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, following an extended illness.

Born in Burke County, Nov. 12, 1967, she was the daughter of Linda Kay McDaniel Robinson and the late Michael Anthony Biggs.

She lived life to the fullest and thought life was beautiful. Betty had a big heart, beautiful smile, and was loved by many.

In addition to her mother, Betty is survived by her husband, Lucas Lee Taylor; sons, Bryan Jackson Jr. and Mark Jackson; six grandchildren; and siblings, John Biggs, Debbie Biggs, and Catherine Biggs.

At Betty's request, there will be no services. Instead, she asked that everyone live their lives with no regrets.

Published by The News Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
