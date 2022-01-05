Betty Jean TaylorNovember 12, 1967 - January 2, 2022Betty Jean Taylor, 54, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, following an extended illness.Born in Burke County, Nov. 12, 1967, she was the daughter of Linda Kay McDaniel Robinson and the late Michael Anthony Biggs.She lived life to the fullest and thought life was beautiful. Betty had a big heart, beautiful smile, and was loved by many.In addition to her mother, Betty is survived by her husband, Lucas Lee Taylor; sons, Bryan Jackson Jr. and Mark Jackson; six grandchildren; and siblings, John Biggs, Debbie Biggs, and Catherine Biggs.At Betty's request, there will be no services. Instead, she asked that everyone live their lives with no regrets.Sossoman Funeral Home