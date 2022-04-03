Betty Jean Whisenant TaylorFebruary 12, 1933 - March 31, 2022Betty Jean Whisenant Taylor, 89, of Glen Alpine, went to be with Jesus Thursday, March 31, 2022.Born in Burke County, Feb. 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Buddy and Marie Whisenant. Betty Jean was a member of Praise Assembly of God and had immeasurable faith in Jesus. She enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. Betty Jean was a loving mother and granny who treasured her family.Betty Jean is survived by her children, Ronald Taylor (Darlene), Roger Taylor (Josephine) and Patricia Brackett (Pete); grandchildren, Ronnie Dean Taylor (Danielle), Brandon Taylor (Sabrina), Angela Carpenter, Douglas Taylor (Rebecca), Dustin Taylor (Crystle), Wendy Phillips (Jimmy), Amanda Herron (Colt) and Mark Brackett (Chelsea); great-grandchildren, Madilynn, Cassidy, Kaitlin, Hunter, Lakota, Andon, Whitney, Justin, Lindsi, Adelyn, Emery, Patton, Kristi, Joshua, Jakob, Hannah, Nick, Makenzie, Easton, Kolby, Noah, Miles and Tucker; and great-great-grandchildren, Ella, Kaizliegh, Greyleigh, Caroline and Daxton; brother, Wayne Whisenant; sisters, Mary Stillwell and Brenda Moses; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Betty Jean was preceded in death by the father of her children, Albert Lee Taylor; sons, Darrell Dean Taylor and Dennis Gene Taylor; brother, Winfred Whisenant; and sisters, Doris Hurst, Mabel Kelly and Patsy Cowfer.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 3, at Praise Assembly of God. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Kevin Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Alpine Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Praise Assembly of God, P.O. Box 897, Glen Alpine, NC 28628.Sossoman Funeral Home