Billie Sue CrumpJuly 3, 1926 - June 29, 2021Billie Sue Crump, 94, of Morganton, gained her angel wings Tuesday, June 29, 2021.Born in Caldwell County, July 3, 1926, she was the daughter of the late William Newton Crump and Theresa Pearl Church Crump. Billie was a 52-year member of Mt. Home Baptist Church. She loved her church and her preacher. She would have celebrated her 95th birthday on July 3. Billie enjoyed birds, flowers, painting, drawing, and taking care of her grandchildren.A devoted mother and grandmother, Billie is survived by her daughter, Pamela Patton (Kevin); stepson, Tommy Crump (Janet); grandson, Bradley Ray (Kim); great-grandchildren, Brittany Ray, Jacob Ray (Adrianna), Katie Sams, and Taylor Sams; great-great-grandchildren, Ryan Walters, Kendel Ray, and Emerie Cuthbertson; and a special sister-in-law, Lula Soots.In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Carter; second husband, Harold Crump; grandson, Casey Patton; and brothers, John Douglas Crump and Wayne Crump.The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, July 5, at Mt. Home Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., in the church with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir.Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Home Baptist Church, 2272 Mt. Home Church Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home