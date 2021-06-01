Billy AbeeFebruary 17, 1930 - May 30, 2021Mr. Billy Abee, 91, of Vale, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home, following a period of declining health.Billy was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Catawba County, to the late Theodore Sylvester Abee and Dempsy Reynolds Mull Abee. He owned and operated Abee Dairy Farm for 45 years. He later retired from the school system as a school bus driver. Billy was a member at Providence Baptist Church. He enjoyed horseback riding with Ed Shuford and bird hunting with Hub Brittain.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Abee; and Billy was the last surviving of 15 siblings.Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou Abee of the home; son, Curt Abee of Vale; special family friend, Connie Pollard; Josh Bumgarner and wife, Brittney and their children, Jace and Allie; Wesley Sparks and wife, Hanna and their children, Luke and Sadie; and Mathew Brindle, who he thought of as his grandchildren; and special friend and caregiver, Sylvia Moore. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Caring for the support and care that was given to Billy.A funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Providence Baptist Church with the Revs. Ernie Richards and Chris Dale officiating. Interment will follow in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 1505, Hickory, NC 28603 or to Providence Baptist Church, 7618 Providence Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.