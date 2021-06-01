Menu
Billy Abee
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Billy Abee

February 17, 1930 - May 30, 2021

Mr. Billy Abee, 91, of Vale, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home, following a period of declining health.

Billy was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Catawba County, to the late Theodore Sylvester Abee and Dempsy Reynolds Mull Abee. He owned and operated Abee Dairy Farm for 45 years. He later retired from the school system as a school bus driver. Billy was a member at Providence Baptist Church. He enjoyed horseback riding with Ed Shuford and bird hunting with Hub Brittain.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Abee; and Billy was the last surviving of 15 siblings.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou Abee of the home; son, Curt Abee of Vale; special family friend, Connie Pollard; Josh Bumgarner and wife, Brittney and their children, Jace and Allie; Wesley Sparks and wife, Hanna and their children, Luke and Sadie; and Mathew Brindle, who he thought of as his grandchildren; and special friend and caregiver, Sylvia Moore. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Caring for the support and care that was given to Billy.

A funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Providence Baptist Church with the Revs. Ernie Richards and Chris Dale officiating. Interment will follow in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 1505, Hickory, NC 28603 or to Providence Baptist Church, 7618 Providence Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Providence Baptist Church
7618 Providence Rd., Hickory, NC
Jun
2
Service
4:30p.m.
Providence Baptist Church
7618 Providence Rd., Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mary Lou, I remember attending your wedding, felt grown up. Always thought Bill was a kind man. Thinking of you and your family, Cousin Carolyn
Carolyn H. Clarke Bean
Family
June 7, 2021
I enjoyed talking with Bill at Trinity Ridge. He was so easy to talk with and we had many farm conversations! I´m so sorry for your loss.
Kay Wright
Other
June 2, 2021
Sorry to hear about your loss but you can thank God you had Bill for so many years. I can still picture him plowing and then planting corn when I was a kid living in the old Rhoney home.
Eddie Dean Mull
June 1, 2021
Lou, we are all saddened to learn of Bill's passing. Always remember visiting Uncle Thea and Aunt Dempsey's to play with Bill.
Jerry Reynolds
June 1, 2021
My sympathy goes to Curt and his family at this time. We are a fellow Erie agent. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time Curt.
Angela Pipes
Work
June 1, 2021
