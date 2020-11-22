Menu
Billy Joe "B.J." Strickland
1989 - 2020
BORN
1989
DIED
2020
Billy Joe "B.J." Strickland

May 2, 1989 - November 13, 2020

On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, Billy Joe "B.J." Strickland, 31, was welcomed into the everlasting arms of our Lord. He was the beloved son of Sheila and Donald Strickland.

He is survived by his parents; wife, Brandy Anders; siblings, Donald Strickland, Dellnour Sunshine Atkins, Aaron Strickland and Summer Orihuela; aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
