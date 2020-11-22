Billy Joe "B.J." StricklandMay 2, 1989 - November 13, 2020On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, Billy Joe "B.J." Strickland, 31, was welcomed into the everlasting arms of our Lord. He was the beloved son of Sheila and Donald Strickland.He is survived by his parents; wife, Brandy Anders; siblings, Donald Strickland, Dellnour Sunshine Atkins, Aaron Strickland and Summer Orihuela; aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.Forest Lawn Funeral Home