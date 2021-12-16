Menu
Billy Joe Ramsey
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Billy Joe Ramsey

March 24, 1941 - December 14, 2021

Mr. Billy Joe Ramsey, 80, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021, at Deer Park Rehab Center, in Nebo, after a period of declining health.

Mr. Ramsey was born March 24, 1941, in Burke County, a son of the late Flavie Chapman Ramsey. He graduated from George Hildebrand High School with 12 years of perfect attendance. Billy was a retired owner and operator of Ramsey's Store in Oak Hill and Ramsey's Paving Co.

In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by daughters, Carrie Ollis and Angie Bollinger; and five brothers, Lee Ramsey, Fred Ramsey, Millard "Bud" Ramsey, Willard "Tutter" Ramsey and John Ramsey.

Surviving are his daughters, Kathy R. Staton and Lisa R. Honeycutt both of Morganton; four sisters, Geneva Bradshaw, Geraldine Lail, Marlene Cooper, Jeanette Chapman; two brothers, Jack Ramsey and Don Ramsey; grandchildren, Austin Staton, Brittany Honeycutt, Layla Ollis; and a great-grandchild, Emma.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday Dec. 17, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese, with Pastor Tamika Garrison officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Dec
17
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Interment
Service details to be determined.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Lisa. I always remember your Dad from coming in to the store as a kid. Prayers for you and your family.
Brandi Coffey
Friend
December 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tammy Whisnant
December 17, 2021
RIP ole friend. Enjoyed the times I spent with you over at the store and out messing around. One of a kind!
Jonathan Powell
Friend
December 16, 2021
May God comfort and bless you and your family, Lisa.
LORETTA "BUNNY" Elder Travis
December 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Bill and White Ears are together again!
Princess keller
December 16, 2021
My condolences to the family. It was a pleasure to know you and care for you bill. Rest in peace
Lynette cable
Friend
December 15, 2021
