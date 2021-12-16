Billy Joe RamseyMarch 24, 1941 - December 14, 2021Mr. Billy Joe Ramsey, 80, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021, at Deer Park Rehab Center, in Nebo, after a period of declining health.Mr. Ramsey was born March 24, 1941, in Burke County, a son of the late Flavie Chapman Ramsey. He graduated from George Hildebrand High School with 12 years of perfect attendance. Billy was a retired owner and operator of Ramsey's Store in Oak Hill and Ramsey's Paving Co.In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by daughters, Carrie Ollis and Angie Bollinger; and five brothers, Lee Ramsey, Fred Ramsey, Millard "Bud" Ramsey, Willard "Tutter" Ramsey and John Ramsey.Surviving are his daughters, Kathy R. Staton and Lisa R. Honeycutt both of Morganton; four sisters, Geneva Bradshaw, Geraldine Lail, Marlene Cooper, Jeanette Chapman; two brothers, Jack Ramsey and Don Ramsey; grandchildren, Austin Staton, Brittany Honeycutt, Layla Ollis; and a great-grandchild, Emma.A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday Dec. 17, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese, with Pastor Tamika Garrison officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.