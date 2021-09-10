Menu
Bobbie Kaye Spurlin
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Bobbie Kaye Spurlin

November 26, 1969 - September 8, 2021

Bobbie Kaye Spurlin, 51, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.

Bobbie was born Nov. 26, 1969, in Catawba County, to Paul Cody and the late Carolyn Hullette.

Survivors include her parents, Paul and Jo Ellen Cody of the home; brother, Joel Mincey; sister, Crystal Loven, both of Valdese; uncles, Allen Cobb, Ernie Huffman and Phillip Cobb; and uncle, Bobby and wife, Carolyn Mauney.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept 11, at 2 p.m., at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Danny Emory officiating.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Service
2:00p.m.
Hopewell Baptist Church
Hopewell Church Rd., Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Jo Ellen I'm sorry to hear of Bobbie's passing our thoughts and prayer are with you and family. Karen Lail former EMT-I STUDENT AND EMPOLYEE OF VALDESE HOSPITAL AND DR WILLIAM MATHIS.
Karen Lail
Student
September 11, 2021
...MAY GOD COMFORT BOBBIE KAYE IN HEAVEN. OUR PRAYERS TO PAUL, JO ELLEN AND FAMILY -- GOD BLESS ALL.
bill and dorothy o'connor
Friend
September 10, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. You and your Family are in My thoughts and Prayers. May God comfort you in this time of sorrow.
Teresa Pitman
Neighbor
September 9, 2021
