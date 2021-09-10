Bobbie Kaye SpurlinNovember 26, 1969 - September 8, 2021Bobbie Kaye Spurlin, 51, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.Bobbie was born Nov. 26, 1969, in Catawba County, to Paul Cody and the late Carolyn Hullette.Survivors include her parents, Paul and Jo Ellen Cody of the home; brother, Joel Mincey; sister, Crystal Loven, both of Valdese; uncles, Allen Cobb, Ernie Huffman and Phillip Cobb; and uncle, Bobby and wife, Carolyn Mauney.A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept 11, at 2 p.m., at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Danny Emory officiating.