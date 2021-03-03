Boyd Thomas Bradshaw
April 1, 1968 - February 27, 2021
Mr. Boyd Thomas Bradshaw, 52, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his residence, following a period of declining health.
Boyd was born April 1, 1968, in Burke County, to the late Rex O. Bradshaw and Judy Brown Bradshaw. He owned his own business as a professional carpet cleaner and in his spare time loved fishing and riding dirt bikes.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Kesler Bradshaw; children, Macy Bradshaw and Hunter Bradshaw; sister, Beverly Bradshaw; stepsister, Brenda Sparks; his best friend of 45 years, Curtis Powell; and beloved dogs, P.Dabber and Suki.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.