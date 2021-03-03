Beverly, saying I am sorry doesn't just seem enough. What can you say?

I still can close my eyes and see him and Curtis singing in church with those fishing rods, or doing the unthinkable shooting squirrels on the outside wall of the church with BB guns...God love them. There are so many memories and so much love. Just remember he was very much loved and so are. Curtis is going to be at a loss now with with Boyd gone. Lisa and myself are thinking and loving.

Ann Smith Family Friend March 2, 2021