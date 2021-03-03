Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Boyd Thomas Bradshaw
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Boyd Thomas Bradshaw

April 1, 1968 - February 27, 2021

Mr. Boyd Thomas Bradshaw, 52, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his residence, following a period of declining health.

Boyd was born April 1, 1968, in Burke County, to the late Rex O. Bradshaw and Judy Brown Bradshaw. He owned his own business as a professional carpet cleaner and in his spare time loved fishing and riding dirt bikes.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Kesler Bradshaw; children, Macy Bradshaw and Hunter Bradshaw; sister, Beverly Bradshaw; stepsister, Brenda Sparks; his best friend of 45 years, Curtis Powell; and beloved dogs, P.Dabber and Suki.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
My sympathy to his family, Boyd was a good man and good friend. He will be missed terribly.
Amanda Hardin
March 5, 2021
Amy & Family,
Even when the hurt runs deep, God's love runs deeper. Sometimes in the saddest hours, we can't do anything but put our hand in His. Feel Him leading you now and know that no matter what, you are safe and you are His. Boyd held a special place in our hearts. We have you in our thoughts and pray that the Lord will provide during this time of sorrow and always.
Susan Gordon Jean Mull (Granny)
Family Friend
March 4, 2021
I still remember the first time we met 18 years ago. He was going to be the coach for my oldest son in basketball. Boyd and Jason soon became good friends as we all adventured into dirt bike racing. Sitting in Boyd's garage watching Jason work on bikes and talking about life. Sure do miss his great sense of humor, warm smile and caring heart. Prayers, strength, love and healing for his wonderful family.
Lydia, Jason Hensley
March 3, 2021
Boyd and Curtis helped me with carpet cleaning for over 20 years. He was always the nicest, most courteous man that I know. He will be missed. RIP friend.
Laura McCoy
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
My condolences to the family. Boyd was a classmate. Such a good guy...
Cassandra Caldwell
March 3, 2021
Boyd was a great guy!! I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying for the family for peace during such a difficult time!!
Dennis Pierce
March 3, 2021
Gail and I were saddened to hear about Boyd. He has been a long time friend of us and our sons Barry and Joey. He always had a smile and a kind heart every time we met. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Rest in peace my friend you will be greatly missed.
Mike Pearson
Friend
March 3, 2021
Beverly, saying I am sorry doesn't just seem enough. What can you say?
I still can close my eyes and see him and Curtis singing in church with those fishing rods, or doing the unthinkable shooting squirrels on the outside wall of the church with BB guns...God love them. There are so many memories and so much love. Just remember he was very much loved and so are. Curtis is going to be at a loss now with with Boyd gone. Lisa and myself are thinking and loving.
Ann Smith
Family Friend
March 2, 2021
My sympathy to each of the family. Thinking of you as you grieve and as you look ahead in your individual lives. I will always remember Boyd and what he meant to me as family, friend and neighbor. He had a good heart. God be with you in the days ahead.
Reba Reece
Family
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results