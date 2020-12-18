Brandon Charles AdamsMay 27, 1971 - December 13, 2020Mr. Brandon Charles Adams, 49, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.Brandon was born May 27, 1971, in Sumter, S.C., to Mrs. Ann R. Adams and Mr. Dexter Elwood Adams.He worked as a supervisor for Spectrum, and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Brandon always enjoyed making people laugh.Preceding him in death was his father-in-law, William "Buddy" Smithson; maternal grandparents, Bertha Ridgeway and Charles Boyd Ridgeway; and paternal grandmother, Belle Adams.Survivors include daughters, Hannah Adams of Durham and Chloe Adams of Morganton; their mother, Donna Adams; parents, Dexter and Ann Adams; siblings, Eric Adams and Connie, Jason Adams and wife, Amanda, Christina Foy and husband, Larry, Arvin Keith Davis and wife, Faye, and Aaron Adams; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Murphy.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Cindy Wechter officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service. At other times, the family will be at the home of Dexter and Ann Adams.