Brandon Charles Adams
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Brandon Charles Adams

May 27, 1971 - December 13, 2020

Mr. Brandon Charles Adams, 49, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Brandon was born May 27, 1971, in Sumter, S.C., to Mrs. Ann R. Adams and Mr. Dexter Elwood Adams.

He worked as a supervisor for Spectrum, and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Brandon always enjoyed making people laugh.

Preceding him in death was his father-in-law, William "Buddy" Smithson; maternal grandparents, Bertha Ridgeway and Charles Boyd Ridgeway; and paternal grandmother, Belle Adams.

Survivors include daughters, Hannah Adams of Durham and Chloe Adams of Morganton; their mother, Donna Adams; parents, Dexter and Ann Adams; siblings, Eric Adams and Connie, Jason Adams and wife, Amanda, Christina Foy and husband, Larry, Arvin Keith Davis and wife, Faye, and Aaron Adams; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Murphy.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Cindy Wechter officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service. At other times, the family will be at the home of Dexter and Ann Adams.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Dec
19
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
19 Entries
God bless the family and friends that knew and loved Brandon, he wonderful person to all, he will be greatly missed,we will keep you in our prayers.
Billy and Michelle Durrance
Friend
December 31, 2020
So sorry for your lost. A great neighbor. Had a great smile.
Henry Belada
Friend
December 20, 2020
Hannah and Chloe: so sorry for your loss. May God be near you girls and your Mom at this time.
Janice Sain (Powell)
December 19, 2020
R.I.P. Brandon you'll never be forgotten. You always was there to help anyone whenever they asked you. Donna Hannah & Chloe y'all are in our thoughts and prayers. We are so lost at words over this. Brandon will never be forgotten! Love y'all! If you need anything we are always here for you!
Ricky,Laura,Nicki, & Kayla Hudson
December 18, 2020
My deepest condolences to all who knew him. He is a rare and extraordinary person, who left unforgettable impressions of kindness and selflessness. He was most definitely taken far too soon! You will be forever missed and always loved! Rest In Peace, Bran.
Pamela Rodgers
Significant Other
December 18, 2020
Donna, Hannah, Chloe, and Brandon´s family. You are in my thoughts and prayers, I´m so sorry that this happened. I have known Brandon and Donna since I was young and remembered when they moved in. You could not ask for better neighbors! Brandon will be truly missed.
Neighbor Cindy Stogner
December 18, 2020
Patricia Gusler
December 18, 2020
So sorry for the passing of Brandon. I worked with him at Toolcraft. Dexter and I worked together at Henredon. My prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.
Mark Hensley
December 18, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the whole family. Brandon was always so sweet! There are memories I will never forget! I pray that God will wrap His arms around each of you during this heartbreaking time.
Kay Player
Friend
December 17, 2020
Adrian and I are so very sorry for your loss. Remembering each of you in our thoughts and Prayers!
Kathy Hendren
Neighbor
December 17, 2020
To the daughters of Brandon I want you both to know that your Dad loved you both more than anything in this world. Every time I spoke to him he always mentioned you both and how very proud he was to be your Dad. I pray that God will comfort you both. Brandon was a devoted man in every aspect of life, he will be deeply missed.
Lisa Pearson
Friend
December 17, 2020
Laura Hudson
December 17, 2020
Laura Hudson
December 17, 2020
Rhonda Finley
December 17, 2020
Lynn Clark
December 17, 2020
Donna, Hannah, and Chloe - Our hearts break as you endure this tragic loss. Jamie and I are praying for comfort and peace that only God can provide during the coming days. Brandon was always kind and welcoming to me and I will miss him. He loved you girls and was so proud of you. He beamed whenever talking about you. We love you all very much.
Lisa Moxley
Family
December 17, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to the whole family. Brandon was always a Sweetheart. I will forever remember his smile.
Michelle Shirah
Friend
December 16, 2020
I'm praying for comfort only God can give you all in this time of loss. I'm going to miss my friend who was like a brother to me all these years.
Crystal Ball
Friend
December 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy for all the family and friends of Brandon. I have so many great memories of him. Such a good friend and person.
Jonah Branch
Friend
December 16, 2020
