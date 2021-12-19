Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brian Keith Honeycutt
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Brian Keith Honeycutt

June 2, 1968 - December 15, 2021

Brian Keith Honeycutt, 53, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Born in Kirkwood, Mo., June 2, 1968, he was the son of George Donald Honeycutt Sr. and Dora Ellen York Spake (Jack) of Morganton.

Brian was born with dyslexia and autism. He had a lifetime of struggles and seizures but was able to graduate high school in his beloved Austin, Texas. Brian enjoyed NASCAR, Subway, and Coca-Cola. He moved to North Carolina in 2000, with his mother, to help take care of his grandmother.

In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by a brother, George Donald Honeycutt Jr.; and nieces, Emily and Ashley Honeycutt.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roland and Agnes York and George and Essie Honeycutt.

The family will greet friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, in the chapel at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. The service will follow at 11 a.m., in the chapel.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum
NC
Dec
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.