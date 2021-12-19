Brian Keith HoneycuttJune 2, 1968 - December 15, 2021Brian Keith Honeycutt, 53, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.Born in Kirkwood, Mo., June 2, 1968, he was the son of George Donald Honeycutt Sr. and Dora Ellen York Spake (Jack) of Morganton.Brian was born with dyslexia and autism. He had a lifetime of struggles and seizures but was able to graduate high school in his beloved Austin, Texas. Brian enjoyed NASCAR, Subway, and Coca-Cola. He moved to North Carolina in 2000, with his mother, to help take care of his grandmother.In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by a brother, George Donald Honeycutt Jr.; and nieces, Emily and Ashley Honeycutt.Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roland and Agnes York and George and Essie Honeycutt.The family will greet friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, in the chapel at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. The service will follow at 11 a.m., in the chapel.Sossoman Funeral Home