Bryan S. Nightingale



March 30, 1966 - March 17, 2021



Bryan S. Nightingale, 54, of Morganton and High Point, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home, after a battle with ALS.



He was born March 30, 1966. Bryan was a hard worker, had a strong loyalty to his loved ones, was a friend to all, and he often left those around him with the memory of his unforgettable laugh.



Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Nightingale; children, Chandra Davis (Gage), Caitlin Nightingale (Ryan), Bryan Nightingale Jr., Richard Bailey (Ronda), and Joye Stevens (Kelly); 10 grandchildren; and sisters, Laura Clark, Rhonda Travis, Janice Steele, and Laurie Stevens.



A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Morganton Community House, 120 N King St. in Morganton.



Published by The News Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.