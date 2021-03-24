Menu
Bryan S. Nightingale
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
Bryan S. Nightingale

March 30, 1966 - March 17, 2021

Bryan S. Nightingale, 54, of Morganton and High Point, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home, after a battle with ALS.

He was born March 30, 1966. Bryan was a hard worker, had a strong loyalty to his loved ones, was a friend to all, and he often left those around him with the memory of his unforgettable laugh.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Nightingale; children, Chandra Davis (Gage), Caitlin Nightingale (Ryan), Bryan Nightingale Jr., Richard Bailey (Ronda), and Joye Stevens (Kelly); 10 grandchildren; and sisters, Laura Clark, Rhonda Travis, Janice Steele, and Laurie Stevens.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Morganton Community House, 120 N King St. in Morganton.
Published by The News Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morganton Community House
120 N King St., Morganton, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Boy dont you miss that laugh he was always HAPPY miss you BRYAN friends for life!!!!
Lora Price
Friend
March 12, 2022
I am so sorry family I loved Bryan he was my true friend for year's and BJ I love and miss you and I am truly sorry your dad was a great man
Lora Rossier Price
March 27, 2021
