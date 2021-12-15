Dr. Burton Frankie Wilbur Jr.August 26, 1958 - December 13, 2021Dr. Burton Frankie Wilbur Jr., 63, of Morganton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.Born in Broome County, N.Y., Aug. 26, 1958, he was the son of Shirley Ann Uhrinec Keenan and her late husband, Byron Charles Keenan. He was a member of Soncrest Outreach Church in North Wilkesboro, and he enjoyed cooking for his family and friends.Dr. Wilbur served as director of Missions of Brushy Mountain Baptist Association. He holds four earned degrees including a Ph.D. in Theology, a Doctor of Biblical Studies, a Master of Ministry, and a Bachelor of Ministry. Having been called to preach at an early age, he has over 45 years of preaching experience and 35 years of pastoral experience. Dr. Wilbur is also the author of "Biblical Compilation," "Building a Pyramid of Understanding," "A Problem with Purgatory" and "Father in Crisis," along with the evangelism program "Fit for the S.K.Y." and published articles.In 2018, Dr. Wilbur became the first president of the Brushy Mountain Bible Institute, a ministry of the Brushy Mountain Baptist Association. Dr. Wilbur led in the creation of high academic standards with low-cost tuition to meet the needs of the northwestern foothills and mountains of North Carolina.Dr. Wilbur's pastoral ministry included Zion and Park Place Union Churches in Mahanoy City, Pa.; Wayside Baptist Church in Statesville; Pinecroft Baptist Church in Greensboro; Beaver Island Baptist Church in Mayodan; First Southern Baptist Chapel in South Point, Ohio; Bethel Baptist Church in Morganton; and Pleasant View Baptist Church in Morganton. He also served on the board of directors for the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, West End Fire Department, and Operation Transformation Church Revitalization Group.Dr. Wilbur is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Kovatch Wilbur; daughter, Lynduska Chapman (Tristen); son, Tres Wilbur (Whitney); grandchildren, Joslyn, Braden, Caden, and Dallas; sisters, Francesca Crane (Steve) and Patricia Davis; sisters-in-law, Kari Keenan and Betty Kovatch; brother-in-law, Jerry Kovatch (Willa Dean); and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.In addition to his father, Dr. Wilbur was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Keenan; mother-in-law, Mildred Kovatch; father-in-law, John Kovatch; and brother-in-law, James Kovatch.The body will lie-in-state from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Bethel Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., in the church, with Dr. Steve Sells, Pastor Adam Wood, and the Rev. Douglas Goforth officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of West End Fire Department.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 3861 Pax Hill Rd., Morganton, NC 28655 or to Soncrest Outreach Church Building Fund, 501 C St., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.Sossoman Funeral Home