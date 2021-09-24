Cara Fantasia Lane



Cara Fantasia Lane, born Dec. 20, 1993, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.



The funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.



Donations can be sent to Greer-McElveen Funeral Home, 725 Wilkesboro Blvd. NE, Lenoir, NC 28645.



Published by The News Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.