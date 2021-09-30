Cara Fantasia Lane, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Memorial services for Cara Fantasia Lane will be held Sunday, Oct. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m., at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1731 US 70 W, in Morganton.
You will forever be missed we love you so much. From your brother Dillion and I
Kimberly Brewer
Family
October 15, 2021
You will be truly missed Cara. Never a dull moment when crossing each other paths through the hallways or sporting events cheering us on while attending Freedom. Sending all the prayers and love to the family
Raymond Wilson-Beam
School
October 2, 2021
I will forever and always love you cara !
Sheila lane
September 25, 2021
I´ll love you forever sweet cara!
Chelsea lane
September 25, 2021
So terribly sorry for this tragedy in your family. May God give you strength and bless you all through this difficult time.
Mikki
September 24, 2021
All thru school u was my best friend. I'm srry this happened too u bby girl. U will never be forgotten. Fly high bby girl. Iloveyou
Keasha Coleman
September 24, 2021
You will missed but you will never be forgotten we all loved you hope you rest in peace now that your home with the Lord your in a better place now we will all meet again some day let peace be with you