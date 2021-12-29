Carol Price FelkerDecember 14, 1929 - December 23, 2021Mrs. Carol Price Felker, 92, of Valdese, passed away peacefully Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, at Grace Ridge Retirement Center after a period of declining health.Mrs. Felker was born in Monroe, Dec. 14, 1929, a daughter of the late Butler and Eula Helms Price. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, the Rev. Dr. Paul H. Felker; sister, Maxine Price Mowery; and daughter-in-law, Lesa Ratliff Felker.Carol never met a stranger and was interested in genealogy and current events. Mrs. Felker was an accomplished artist her entire life and provided art lessons privately and through Western Piedmont Community College. Her art works have been included in numerous exhibits and are held in private collections.As a longtime member of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church, she was active in all aspects of the church, including a member of numerous committees and was very involved in the Waldensian Heritage Museum. In 1984, she was a recipient of the Women of the Church, Honorary Lifetime Membership award.Surviving are her three sons, Mark Felker and wife, Wendy, of Charlotte, Alan Felker of Boone and Eric Felker and wife, Sandra, of Cornelius; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.The Felker family would like to offer a special thanks to Grace Ridge Retirement Community where she lived for the last 15 years. The Care and Attention she received there was outstanding.The family will have a private graveside service at Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Waldensian Presbyterian Church, 109 Main St., Valdese, NC 28690; The Waldensian Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 111, Valdese, NC 28690; or the Employee Fund of Grace Ridge Retirement Community, 500 Lenoir Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.