Carol Price Felker
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Carol Price Felker

December 14, 1929 - December 23, 2021

Mrs. Carol Price Felker, 92, of Valdese, passed away peacefully Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, at Grace Ridge Retirement Center after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Felker was born in Monroe, Dec. 14, 1929, a daughter of the late Butler and Eula Helms Price. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, the Rev. Dr. Paul H. Felker; sister, Maxine Price Mowery; and daughter-in-law, Lesa Ratliff Felker.

Carol never met a stranger and was interested in genealogy and current events. Mrs. Felker was an accomplished artist her entire life and provided art lessons privately and through Western Piedmont Community College. Her art works have been included in numerous exhibits and are held in private collections.

As a longtime member of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church, she was active in all aspects of the church, including a member of numerous committees and was very involved in the Waldensian Heritage Museum. In 1984, she was a recipient of the Women of the Church, Honorary Lifetime Membership award.

Surviving are her three sons, Mark Felker and wife, Wendy, of Charlotte, Alan Felker of Boone and Eric Felker and wife, Sandra, of Cornelius; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The Felker family would like to offer a special thanks to Grace Ridge Retirement Community where she lived for the last 15 years. The Care and Attention she received there was outstanding.

The family will have a private graveside service at Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Waldensian Presbyterian Church, 109 Main St., Valdese, NC 28690; The Waldensian Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 111, Valdese, NC 28690; or the Employee Fund of Grace Ridge Retirement Community, 500 Lenoir Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Private Service
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I started art classes with Carol in 1997 when I was employed at Broughton Hospital. Carol was very supportive of me and others. I could not wait until I started working with the oils. I have since taken classes with other artists. I have sold 3 of my paintings and was commissioned to paint a painting of a woman's daughter before Christmas. I am now a member of the Piedmont Painters - a group of artists who meet monthly in Hickory to critique each other's paintings. Carol got me started and I will always appreciate my time spent at her house once a week and also visiting with Paul.
Doug Shepherd
Friend
January 19, 2022
I studied art in Carol's classes for many years. She was right up there among the top artists in the country. She had a special gift of understanding color that always amazed me. She was an amazing person and I adored her.
Gloria Hevel
December 31, 2021
