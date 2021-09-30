Menu
Carol Wilson Puett
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Carol Wilson Puett

January 20, 1932 - September 27, 2021

Carol Wilson Puett, 89, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Born in Burke County, Jan. 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Reece Wilson and Claire Minvetta Crump. Carol enjoyed being outdoors, working with her flowers, and sewing.

Carol is survived by her beloved family, including her sons, Jimmy Lynn Puett and Jackie Elam Puett (Kathlene); daughter, Caroline Lorna Puett Triplett; grandchildren, Ashley Darlene Triplett, Angie Mitchell, and Christy Cook; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Kent Wilson; sister, Martha Ellen Benfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by husband of 48 years, Charles Andrew Puett; brothers, Ivey Sherrill Wilson and Hank Jefferson Wilson; and sisters, Claire Evelyn Wilson, Adrienne Shup, and Marilyn Boyd.

Services for Carol will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.
