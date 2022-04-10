Menu
Carolyn Abee Bourne-Biggers
Carolyn Abee Bourne-Biggers

Carolyn Abee Bourne-Biggers, 76, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa, Fla., Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, James Sparkman Bourne III of Georgetown, S.C. She was born in Valdese, a daughter of the late Troy Abee and Priscilla Claire Nance Abee. She was the granddaughter of the late E.H. and Mary Alice Chaney Nance of Raleigh.

She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and later graduated from the Presbyterian School of Nursing/Queens College. She was the former choir director and organist (2000-2011) at Holy Cross Faith Episcopal Church in Pawleys Island, S.C. Carolyn enjoyed working in the profession of nursing and caring for others until her death.

She is survived by two sons, C.L. (Beau) Royster III (Christie Andras Royster) of New Orleans, La., and James F. Royster III (Erica Bruce Royster) of Tampa, Fla.; and six grandchildren, Lake Royster, Parker Royster, Duncan Royster, Sara Claire Royster, Addison Royster, and Caitlin Royster.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, Fla.
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
