Carolyn Ann WalkerDecember 24, 1951 - September 8, 2021Carolyn Ann Walker, 69, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, at her home.Born Dec. 24, 1951, in Burke County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Eli Branch and Mildred Irene Branch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Xena.Carolyn was the best mom, who dearly loved her kids and grandkids. She was kind hearted, loved everyone, and was loved by all that knew her.Those left to cherish Carolyn's memory include her daughter, Lisa Bolick (Bobby); grandchildren, Steven Bolick and Brittany Bolick; great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Kourtney, Bobby, Bentley, Karlea, and Payton; brother, Tommy Branch (Pat); sister, Susan McKee (Jeff); and a number of nieces and nephews.Ms. Walker will lie-in-state from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to Sossoman Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.Sossoman Funeral Home