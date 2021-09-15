Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Ann Walker
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Carolyn Ann Walker

December 24, 1951 - September 8, 2021

Carolyn Ann Walker, 69, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, at her home.

Born Dec. 24, 1951, in Burke County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Eli Branch and Mildred Irene Branch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Xena.

Carolyn was the best mom, who dearly loved her kids and grandkids. She was kind hearted, loved everyone, and was loved by all that knew her.

Those left to cherish Carolyn's memory include her daughter, Lisa Bolick (Bobby); grandchildren, Steven Bolick and Brittany Bolick; great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Kourtney, Bobby, Bentley, Karlea, and Payton; brother, Tommy Branch (Pat); sister, Susan McKee (Jeff); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Ms. Walker will lie-in-state from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sossoman Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Lying in State
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sep
20
Funeral
1:00p.m.
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.