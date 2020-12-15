Carrie Louise RobinsonMarch 12, 1924 - December 13, 2020Carrie Louise Robinson, 96, of Morganton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Born in Macon County, March 12, 1924, she was the daughter of the late James Farmer and Zola Dehart Farmer. Carrie was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was a noted seamstress in Morganton, and always helped local law enforcement with altering their uniforms. When she wasn't sewing, she enjoyed working in her yard and garden.Carrie is survived by her son, Darrell Smart; daughter, Donna Yanni; grandchildren, Lisa Wells, Jeanie Miller, Jill Smith, Jerry Smart, Christopher Smart, Ryan Smart, and Jamie Orders; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.In addition to her parents, Carrie was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Smart; second husband, Charles Robinson; third husband, Joe Dickson; son, Gerald Smart; and daughter, Janet Furr.The graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at Forest Hill Cemetery with the Rev. J. Shawn Milburn officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home