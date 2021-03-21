Carroll Alexander "Sonny" CarterJune 18, 1947 - March 19, 2021Carroll Alexander "Sonny" Carter, 73, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Carolina Rehab in Connelly Springs, following a period of declining health.Carroll was born June 18, 1947, in Burke County, to the late Carroll Dean Carter and Evelyn Houston Baker. He enjoyed reading and communicating with his CB radio friends, as his handle "sidewalk."In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Ray Carter; and nephew, Mickey Dwayne Buchanan.He is survived by his sister, Barbara Buchanan and husband Dwayne; niece, Renee Hurley and her husband, Lennie, and their children, Samara and Gabriel, and Candice Buchanan and her children, Mikayla, Kori, and Carter.