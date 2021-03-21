Menu
Carroll Alexander "Sonny" Carter
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Carroll Alexander "Sonny" Carter

June 18, 1947 - March 19, 2021

Carroll Alexander "Sonny" Carter, 73, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Carolina Rehab in Connelly Springs, following a period of declining health.

Carroll was born June 18, 1947, in Burke County, to the late Carroll Dean Carter and Evelyn Houston Baker. He enjoyed reading and communicating with his CB radio friends, as his handle "sidewalk."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Ray Carter; and nephew, Mickey Dwayne Buchanan.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Buchanan and husband Dwayne; niece, Renee Hurley and her husband, Lennie, and their children, Samara and Gabriel, and Candice Buchanan and her children, Mikayla, Kori, and Carter.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your loss
your family is in our prayers
Candace Lowman Cox
March 22, 2021
