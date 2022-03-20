Carroll Gene McKinneyJune 17, 1965 - March 17, 2022Mr. Carroll Gene McKinney Jr., 56, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his residence.Carroll was born June 17, 1965, in McDowell County, to Geraline Barnes McKinney West and the late Carroll McKinney Sr. He previously owned and operated McKinney Metals in Hildebran, and more recently South Mountain Towing. Carroll enjoyed racing his #16 car locally at Tri County and Hickory Motor Speedway.In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Eula McKinney and James and Dorothy Barnes.Surviving in addition to his mother is his beloved wife, Ruth Smith McKinney of the home, three daughters, Angelica Uecker and husband, Jeremy, of New Ulm, Minn., Ashlee Sherrill and husband, Eric, of Hickory, and Jennifer McKinney of Lincolnton; his siblings, Rosa Crawford, Julia Wright, Buddy McKinney, Wayne McKinney, Niki Rector, and Anthony McKinney; four grandchildren, Addison and Chloe, Miles and Wyatt; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 20, at 3 p.m., at Christ United Baptist Church in Hickory, with the Rev. David Stikeleather officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.