Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine Irene Edwards
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Catherine Irene Edwards

October 5, 1954 - March 22, 2021

Catherine Irene Edwards, 66, of Valdese, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Valdese, after a brief illness.

Catherine was born Oct. 5, 1954, in Queens, N.Y., a daughter of the late Charles Marsh and Louise Tiedt Edwards.

She was employed as a telemarketer and volunteered for the Burke County Democratic Party for a number of years.

Surviving are her sisters, Barbara Heilman and husband, John, of Valdese and Melissa Moore and husband, Steve, of Pensacola, Fla. Also surviving are nine nieces and nephews and two grandnieces and a grandnephew.

At Catherine's request, there will not be a service at this time.

Memorials may be made to the Burke County Democratic Party or the Humane Society of Burke County.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences. I remember Cathy fondly in fact, I was thinking about her just the other day.
Cherie Abee Mabrey
Friend
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results