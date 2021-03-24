Catherine Irene EdwardsOctober 5, 1954 - March 22, 2021Catherine Irene Edwards, 66, of Valdese, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Valdese, after a brief illness.Catherine was born Oct. 5, 1954, in Queens, N.Y., a daughter of the late Charles Marsh and Louise Tiedt Edwards.She was employed as a telemarketer and volunteered for the Burke County Democratic Party for a number of years.Surviving are her sisters, Barbara Heilman and husband, John, of Valdese and Melissa Moore and husband, Steve, of Pensacola, Fla. Also surviving are nine nieces and nephews and two grandnieces and a grandnephew.At Catherine's request, there will not be a service at this time.Memorials may be made to the Burke County Democratic Party or the Humane Society of Burke County.