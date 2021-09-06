Menu
Catherine Black McDaniel
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Catherine Black McDaniel

July 18, 1936 - September 3, 2021

Catherine Black McDaniel, 85 of Morganton, NC passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Born on July 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Zero Taft and Daisy Pearl Black. She was a member of Mount Home Baptist Church. She loved the scripture and God's word. Catherine was a Sunday School Teacher at Southside Baptist and Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She retired from Shadowline.

Catherine is survived by her daughters, Debra Smith (Randy), Barbara Guinn (George), Patricia Eastridge, Rhonda Mabe (Robin), Kathy Culbertson (Marvin); grandchildren, Randy Smith, Charlie McClamrock, Allen Eastridge, Katie Guinn Herrington, Dylan Anderson, Raven Anderson, Robin Watters, Carly Culbertson, Michael McClamrock, Nicholas Guinn; 12 great-grandchildren who lovingly called her GiGi; sisters, Dorothy McGalliard (Don); Edna Weller; sisters-in-laws, Georgia Walker, Christine Black, Jean McDaniel; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. McDaniel; brother, Bill Black; sister, Ophelia Fortune.

Mrs. McDaniel will lie in state for the family and friends to view from noon until 2pm, Monday, September 6, 2021 at Sossoman Funeral Home. A cryptside service will be held at 3pm, Monday, September 6, 2021 at Burke Memorial Park with the Revs. Jerry Gamble and John Conrad officiating. Due to the ongoing health crisis, attendees are suggested to wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Home Baptist Church Maintenance Fund.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
6
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sep
6
Service
3:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
You have my condolences and you are in my prayers.
Jacqueline Kanipe
September 7, 2021
To Debra , Barbara , Patricia , Rhonda ,Kathy and extended family.Girls what a mother you had so kind always had a smile and loved the lord y´all are so bless to have a mother that long I envy y´all. And I am blessed to know you girls and most of your husband´s.So trust in the lord and he will never leave you.love you all.
Herb Dills
Friend
September 7, 2021
Rhonda and Robin I am out of town but so sorry to hear of Mrs. McDaniel's passing. You are in our prayes Edward and ROben Plyler
Edward T Plyler MD
Friend
September 7, 2021
