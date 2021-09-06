Catherine Black McDanielJuly 18, 1936 - September 3, 2021Catherine Black McDaniel, 85 of Morganton, NC passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Born on July 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Zero Taft and Daisy Pearl Black. She was a member of Mount Home Baptist Church. She loved the scripture and God's word. Catherine was a Sunday School Teacher at Southside Baptist and Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She retired from Shadowline.Catherine is survived by her daughters, Debra Smith (Randy), Barbara Guinn (George), Patricia Eastridge, Rhonda Mabe (Robin), Kathy Culbertson (Marvin); grandchildren, Randy Smith, Charlie McClamrock, Allen Eastridge, Katie Guinn Herrington, Dylan Anderson, Raven Anderson, Robin Watters, Carly Culbertson, Michael McClamrock, Nicholas Guinn; 12 great-grandchildren who lovingly called her GiGi; sisters, Dorothy McGalliard (Don); Edna Weller; sisters-in-laws, Georgia Walker, Christine Black, Jean McDaniel; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. McDaniel; brother, Bill Black; sister, Ophelia Fortune.Mrs. McDaniel will lie in state for the family and friends to view from noon until 2pm, Monday, September 6, 2021 at Sossoman Funeral Home. A cryptside service will be held at 3pm, Monday, September 6, 2021 at Burke Memorial Park with the Revs. Jerry Gamble and John Conrad officiating. Due to the ongoing health crisis, attendees are suggested to wear a mask.Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Home Baptist Church Maintenance Fund.Sossoman Funeral Home