Charles Franklin AaronAugust 31, 1943 - December 9, 2021If tomorrow starts without you.Charles Franklin Aaron, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.Charles was born in Catawba County, Aug. 31, 1943, to the late Charlie and June Aaron. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Aaron; and sister, Wilma Rose.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Aaron; children, Wendy Hester and husband, David, of Lenoir, Christopher Michael and wife, Jennifer, of Morganton, Tim Aaron of Catawba County, and Gloria Aaron of Catawba County; grandchildren, Jonathan Hester, Brittany Hester, Austin Hester, Megan Hester, Jacob Aaron, Caycen Aaron, Xzavier Aaron, and Arabella Aaron; great-grandchildren, Serenity Elizabeth Dawn, Braylin David, and Westin Allen Charles Hester; and his extended family at Riverside Baptist Church.A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., at Riverside Baptist Church, with Pastor Steven Boyles officiating.The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Riverside Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3451, Morganton, NC 28680.