Charles Franklin Aaron
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Charles Franklin Aaron

August 31, 1943 - December 9, 2021

If tomorrow starts without you.

Charles Franklin Aaron, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Charles was born in Catawba County, Aug. 31, 1943, to the late Charlie and June Aaron. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Aaron; and sister, Wilma Rose.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Aaron; children, Wendy Hester and husband, David, of Lenoir, Christopher Michael and wife, Jennifer, of Morganton, Tim Aaron of Catawba County, and Gloria Aaron of Catawba County; grandchildren, Jonathan Hester, Brittany Hester, Austin Hester, Megan Hester, Jacob Aaron, Caycen Aaron, Xzavier Aaron, and Arabella Aaron; great-grandchildren, Serenity Elizabeth Dawn, Braylin David, and Westin Allen Charles Hester; and his extended family at Riverside Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., at Riverside Baptist Church, with Pastor Steven Boyles officiating.

The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Riverside Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3451, Morganton, NC 28680.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Riverside Baptist Church
516 NC Hwy 126, Morganton, NC
Dec
14
Service
2:00p.m.
Riverside Baptist Church
516 NC Hwy 126, Morganton, NC
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Linda and family so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Darlene Suttle
Friend
December 13, 2021
Dear Linda and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you all. I will be unable to attend Uncle Franklin´s service but I pray that the hope we have in Jesus, displayed in this Christmas season will give you comfort, Love Linda
Linda (Aaron) Sprinkle
Family
December 12, 2021
Linda and Family,

Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

We love you,

Gary and Libby
Gary and Libby Cantrell
Family
December 12, 2021
You will be so missed. Love you uncle Franklin
Rhonda Barnes
Family
December 12, 2021
