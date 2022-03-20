Menu
Charles Ray Blanton
Charles "Ray" Blanton, 87 of Dameron Rd., passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 27, 1935, in Burke County, to the late George and Geneva Newton Blanton. Ray was retired from Carolina Freight. He was a member of Second Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, member of the brotherhood, worked with the youth, and on the NC Disaster Team. Ray was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna O'Quin Blanton; daughter, Deborah Joan Blanton; and son, Benjamin Lee Blanton.

Survivors include his wife, Jerleen Carswell Blanton; sons, Lewis Scott Blanton and wife, Sandra, and Christopher Augusta Blanton.

A memorial service was held Saturday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at Second Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jerry Lail officiating. Burial will be private. The family received friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., in the church sanctuary, prior to the service.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Second Baptist Church
201 N. Houser St., Cherryville, NC
Mar
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Second Baptist Church
201 N. Houser St., Cherryville, NC
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
March 20, 2022
