Charles David Lowdermilk
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Charles David Lowdermilk

April 25, 1960 - November 5, 2020

Charles David Lowdermilk, 60, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Connelly Springs, following a very brief illness.

Charles was born April 25, 1960, in Burke County, to the late Charles Lowdermilk Jr. and Sonja Walker Lutz.

He had a passion for working with flowers and plants and was able to enjoy them daily at his job as a horticulturist at Broughton Hospital; where he retired after 30 years. In his free time he loved to fish.

Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Duckworth and fiancé , Kenny Kanzleiter of Connelly Springs; stepchildren, Patrick Bennett of Marion, Sara Drelick of New Hampshire and Paul Benfield of Morganton; grandchildren, Laiton Duckworth and Branson Duckworth; stepgrandchildren, Logan Bennett, Aydan Bennett, Adrianna Bennett, Braylon Bennett, Cade Bennett, Rowan Drelick, Noah Benfield, Eli Benfield and Jasmine Kiser; siblings, Sandy Cruz and husband, Phil, of Kentucky, Vickie Lowdermilk of Hickory, Danny Lutz of Hickory and Jammie Lutz of Hickory. Also are surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Chris Dale Officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
