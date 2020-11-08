Charles David LowdermilkApril 25, 1960 - November 5, 2020Charles David Lowdermilk, 60, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Connelly Springs, following a very brief illness.Charles was born April 25, 1960, in Burke County, to the late Charles Lowdermilk Jr. and Sonja Walker Lutz.He had a passion for working with flowers and plants and was able to enjoy them daily at his job as a horticulturist at Broughton Hospital; where he retired after 30 years. In his free time he loved to fish.Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Duckworth and fiancé , Kenny Kanzleiter of Connelly Springs; stepchildren, Patrick Bennett of Marion, Sara Drelick of New Hampshire and Paul Benfield of Morganton; grandchildren, Laiton Duckworth and Branson Duckworth; stepgrandchildren, Logan Bennett, Aydan Bennett, Adrianna Bennett, Braylon Bennett, Cade Bennett, Rowan Drelick, Noah Benfield, Eli Benfield and Jasmine Kiser; siblings, Sandy Cruz and husband, Phil, of Kentucky, Vickie Lowdermilk of Hickory, Danny Lutz of Hickory and Jammie Lutz of Hickory. Also are surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Chris Dale Officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.