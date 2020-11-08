Menu
Charles David Lowdermilk
1960 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1960
DIED
November 5, 2020
Charles David Lowdermilk

April 25, 1960 - November 5, 2020

Charles David Lowdermilk, 60, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Connelly Springs, following a very brief illness.

Charles was born April 25, 1960, in Burke County, to the late Charles Lowdermilk Jr. and Sonja Walker Lutz.

He had a passion for working with flowers and plants and was able to enjoy them daily at his job as a horticulturist at Broughton Hospital; where he retired after 30 years. In his free time he loved to fish.

Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Duckworth and fiancé , Kenny Kanzleiter of Connelly Springs; stepchildren, Patrick Bennett of Marion, Sara Drelick of New Hampshire and Paul Benfield of Morganton; grandchildren, Laiton Duckworth and Branson Duckworth; stepgrandchildren, Logan Bennett, Aydan Bennett, Adrianna Bennett, Braylon Bennett, Cade Bennett, Rowan Drelick, Noah Benfield, Eli Benfield and Jasmine Kiser; siblings, Sandy Cruz and husband, Phil, of Kentucky, Vickie Lowdermilk of Hickory, Danny Lutz of Hickory and Jammie Lutz of Hickory. Also are surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Chris Dale Officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Nov
8
Service
3:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
My big brother Chuck. I love you and I will miss you dearly. You were alway my hero.I looked up to you in many ways. I know we will be together again. Until than you watch over me like you said you would.Pennies from Heaven.Rip My big brother. Love you from your sis Sandy Cruce ❤
Sandy Crucr
Sister
November 8, 2020
I love you daddy. Butterfly kisses forever.
Amanda Duckworth
Daughter
November 6, 2020
I love you chuck and you will be missed buddy I'll see you on the otherside
Michael Hinson
Family
November 6, 2020