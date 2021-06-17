Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles L. Harrison
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Charles L. Harrison

March 7, 1951 - June 15, 2021

Charles L. Harrison, 70, of Morganton, went home to be with Jesus Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Born March 7, 1951, he was a son of the late Willie R. Harrison and Opal R. Harrison of Coeburn, Virginia.

Mr. Harrison was a minister of the gospel faith of apostolic. He was a caring and loving person to all people.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a sister, Wanda Faye Harrison.

Left to cherish his precious memory include his daughter, Lacey Maria Harrison; two sisters, Eileen H. Myers of Morganton and Thresa Lackey (David) of Hickory; four brothers, William D. Harrison (Naomi) of Lebanon, Va., Roger D. Harrison (Janice) of Morganton, Bobby R. Harrison (Joan) of Hudson, Jasper W. Harrison (Nita) of Morganton; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday June 17, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 18, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home with Evangelist Eileen Myers and Bishop John Smiley officiating. The burial will follow at 3 p.m., in Calloway Cemetery in Pineola.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Jun
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home
NC
Jun
18
Burial
3:00p.m.
Calloway Cemetery
Pineola, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.