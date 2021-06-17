Charles L. HarrisonMarch 7, 1951 - June 15, 2021Charles L. Harrison, 70, of Morganton, went home to be with Jesus Tuesday, June 15, 2021.Born March 7, 1951, he was a son of the late Willie R. Harrison and Opal R. Harrison of Coeburn, Virginia.Mr. Harrison was a minister of the gospel faith of apostolic. He was a caring and loving person to all people.In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a sister, Wanda Faye Harrison.Left to cherish his precious memory include his daughter, Lacey Maria Harrison; two sisters, Eileen H. Myers of Morganton and Thresa Lackey (David) of Hickory; four brothers, William D. Harrison (Naomi) of Lebanon, Va., Roger D. Harrison (Janice) of Morganton, Bobby R. Harrison (Joan) of Hudson, Jasper W. Harrison (Nita) of Morganton; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday June 17, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 18, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home with Evangelist Eileen Myers and Bishop John Smiley officiating. The burial will follow at 3 p.m., in Calloway Cemetery in Pineola.Sossoman Funeral Home