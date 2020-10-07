Menu
Charles Larry Allen
1948 - 2020
Charles Larry Allen

April 9, 1948 - October 4, 2020

Charles Larry Allen, 72 of Morganton, passed away at his home Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Born April 9, 1948, he was the son of the late Charles and Louise Allen.

Charles was loved by many. He enjoyed telling jokes and cutting up with his friends.

Charles is survived by many cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his K9 companions, Rex and Bill.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum
Sossoman Funeral Home
