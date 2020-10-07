Charles Larry AllenApril 9, 1948 - October 4, 2020Charles Larry Allen, 72 of Morganton, passed away at his home Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.Born April 9, 1948, he was the son of the late Charles and Louise Allen.Charles was loved by many. He enjoyed telling jokes and cutting up with his friends.Charles is survived by many cousins and friends.In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his K9 companions, Rex and Bill.There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.Sossoman Funeral Home