Charles LowerySeptember 27, 1950 - January 8, 2022Charles Lowery, 71, of Morganton, went to his heavenly home Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.Born in Spartanburg, S.C., Sept. 27, 1950, he was the son of the late David Franklin Lowery and Floye Roberta McKelvy Lowery. Charles retired from Heritage Propane and was an avid woodworker.A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Mr. Lowery is survived by his wife, Linda Smith Lowery; daughters, Tina Huffman Walker (Scotty) and DeeDee Lowery Allen (Chris); four grandchildren; brother, David Lowery; sister, Juanita Merrit; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Lowery II and Rickey Lowery; and 12 brothers and sisters.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Shawn Milburn officiating. Interment will follow in Burke Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to AMOREM Hospice.Sossoman Funeral Home