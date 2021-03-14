Menu
The News Herald
Charles Douglas "Doug" McCurry
1956 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Charles Douglas "Doug" McCurry

November 15, 1956 - March 12, 2021

Charles Douglas "Doug" McCurry died Friday, March 12, 2021, surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle against cancer.

Doug was born in Burke County, to the late Charles Willie McCurry and Barbara Scott McCurry, who are credited with instilling in him a sense of independence and the need to find a way to do those things that came easier to others. Doug was first admitted to Shriner's Hospital in Greenville, S.C., at age 2½, at a time when families could only visit one Sunday afternoon a month. He spent much time at Shriner's and had a number of surgeries during his childhood, missing his family terribly but developing the resilience, fortitude and courage that defined his personality for the rest of his life. Doug graduated in the 2nd class at Freedom High School, where he was class President, a member of the Student Government Association and ran track and cross-country. He graduated from UNC-Asheville with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration. While at UNC-A, he was a member of the university soccer team for three years, with his skills on the soccer field earning him a full athletic scholarship his last two years there. He also played soccer on five different city club teams, culminating in six trips to the state playoffs and earning him several All-American votes from visiting coaches.

Doug had an enviable work ethic, securing his first job at age 15, at Burke Yarns, where he worked every summer on his school breaks. After college, he was employed by Coca-Cola in Hickory and the City of Morganton for a time before joining a family-owned business, Environmental Inks and Coatings, steered by Ed and Abby Redman, in research and development. Doug is credited with inventing a number of patents while employed at EIC and traveled extensively for the company, both nationally and internationally. Doug retired from EIC, now Siegwerk, in 2020, after 35 years of service.

Doug loved any activity that took him outdoors, including camping, hiking, fishing, snow skiing and golf. He designed and built his own home, with the help of his dad and grandfather, and would tell you he knew personally every nail and board in the place. Doug was a self-taught, prolific artist, mostly in oils, and four of paintings were featured as the cover of the EIC annual Christmas cards. Doug was loved dearly by his family and friends and he brought a quiet dignity to every occasion, with a delightful sense of humor always lurking just below the surface. He never failed to rise to any occasion or undertake any task. If he was discouraged, you didn't know it. If things were difficult for him, you didn't know it. God gave Doug the talents, temperament, family and friends he needed to navigate his life, and he made the very best of what he was given.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles McCurry; niece, Ashley McCurry; grandparents, Ruby Hensley and Willie and Ida McCurry; and uncle and aunt, Donald and Sandy McCurry.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Barbara McCurry; brother, Bill McCurry and wife, Alice; sister Linda McCurry; brother, Jim McCurry and wife, Deborah; nephew, Donielle Whisenant, wife, Rachel, and their children, Aubrey, Harper and Connor; niece, Caitlin Whisenant and her daughter, Makenzie; cousins, Donald, Debra, Denise and Susie; and his very special friend and partner, Theresa Brown.

Doug was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Jack Hodges officiating.

Donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 2396 Enola Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Doug volunteered to help me coach a little league soccer team in Morganton...the kids enjoyed and benefitted from his guidance. He was an outstanding laboratory technician at Environmental Inks. You could depend on his formulations and their product success. Great sense of humor and a very humble man. It was an honor to work with him. Great attitude and very positive....he will be missed by all of us
Rick Gloeckler
March 16, 2021
Doug and I practically grew up together, in same class at PH and then in alot of same classes through Salem High and then Freedom. Doug was one of the finest people that you were privileged to meet. Rest in peace, Doug.
Kathy Merrill Radcliff
March 16, 2021
May the wonderful memories of Doug bring his family much love and comfort during this difficult time. We will miss seeing Doug! Ronnie & Ginger Murphy
Ginger Murphy
Friend
March 15, 2021
Bill and Nancy Sutherland
March 14, 2021
Doug was an exemplary human being - he was kind, funny, smart, talented, dignified, patient - I could go on and on. What a lovely tribute you have written for him. Like all the other McCurrys I know, Doug was a special person who always brought a smile to my face, and I was lucky enough to visit with him a few times when he came to Blowing Rock. He will be greatly missed.
Catherine Thomas
March 14, 2021
A beautiful legacy from a brilliant, warm and funny human being. Everyone who knew Doug will miss him.
Marty Norman
March 14, 2021
May his family and friends feel the Love and Peace of GOD at this time and in the days to come. Had the honor of calling him friend for the last 40 yrs and spent many a day golfing, skiing and playing soccer. My family's heartfelt condolences to Barbara and the family.
Chris Rakestraw
March 14, 2021
GOD bless y´all in your loss Doug was truly a gifted man just hold on to GODS promises you know that he will never leave us in the time of need
Herb Dills
March 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss.Dewey talked about Doug a lot during our marriage and how much Doug inspired him.Our daughter and I are praying for y´all every day
Sue Bumgarner
March 14, 2021
