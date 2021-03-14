Charles Douglas "Doug" McCurryNovember 15, 1956 - March 12, 2021Charles Douglas "Doug" McCurry died Friday, March 12, 2021, surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle against cancer.Doug was born in Burke County, to the late Charles Willie McCurry and Barbara Scott McCurry, who are credited with instilling in him a sense of independence and the need to find a way to do those things that came easier to others. Doug was first admitted to Shriner's Hospital in Greenville, S.C., at age 2½, at a time when families could only visit one Sunday afternoon a month. He spent much time at Shriner's and had a number of surgeries during his childhood, missing his family terribly but developing the resilience, fortitude and courage that defined his personality for the rest of his life. Doug graduated in the 2nd class at Freedom High School, where he was class President, a member of the Student Government Association and ran track and cross-country. He graduated from UNC-Asheville with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration. While at UNC-A, he was a member of the university soccer team for three years, with his skills on the soccer field earning him a full athletic scholarship his last two years there. He also played soccer on five different city club teams, culminating in six trips to the state playoffs and earning him several All-American votes from visiting coaches.Doug had an enviable work ethic, securing his first job at age 15, at Burke Yarns, where he worked every summer on his school breaks. After college, he was employed by Coca-Cola in Hickory and the City of Morganton for a time before joining a family-owned business, Environmental Inks and Coatings, steered by Ed and Abby Redman, in research and development. Doug is credited with inventing a number of patents while employed at EIC and traveled extensively for the company, both nationally and internationally. Doug retired from EIC, now Siegwerk, in 2020, after 35 years of service.Doug loved any activity that took him outdoors, including camping, hiking, fishing, snow skiing and golf. He designed and built his own home, with the help of his dad and grandfather, and would tell you he knew personally every nail and board in the place. Doug was a self-taught, prolific artist, mostly in oils, and four of paintings were featured as the cover of the EIC annual Christmas cards. Doug was loved dearly by his family and friends and he brought a quiet dignity to every occasion, with a delightful sense of humor always lurking just below the surface. He never failed to rise to any occasion or undertake any task. If he was discouraged, you didn't know it. If things were difficult for him, you didn't know it. God gave Doug the talents, temperament, family and friends he needed to navigate his life, and he made the very best of what he was given.He was preceded in death by his father, Charles McCurry; niece, Ashley McCurry; grandparents, Ruby Hensley and Willie and Ida McCurry; and uncle and aunt, Donald and Sandy McCurry.Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Barbara McCurry; brother, Bill McCurry and wife, Alice; sister Linda McCurry; brother, Jim McCurry and wife, Deborah; nephew, Donielle Whisenant, wife, Rachel, and their children, Aubrey, Harper and Connor; niece, Caitlin Whisenant and her daughter, Makenzie; cousins, Donald, Debra, Denise and Susie; and his very special friend and partner, Theresa Brown.Doug was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Jack Hodges officiating.Donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 2396 Enola Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home