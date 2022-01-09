Menu
Charles Daniel McPeters
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Charles Daniel McPeters

November 1, 1954 - January 4, 2022

Charles Daniel McPeters, 67, of Morganton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Born in Yancey County, Nov. 1, 1954, he was the son of the James and Mafhrie McPeters. Charles worked as a truck driver for Brackett Brothers Corporation for 32 years and was a member of Mulls Grove Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather. He greatly loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed trucking, farming, old cars, fishing and Mountain Dew.

Charles is survived by his wife, Patricia McPeters; daughters, Michelle Wilson (Roger) and Danielle Shoup (Allen); grandchildren, Zachary Wilson (Sierra), Shelby Wilson, Carson Shoup and Kaden Shoup; sisters, Joyce Suttles (Ken) and Linda Ershadi; sister-in-law, Nadine McPeters; brother-in-law, Larry Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Carol McPeters; and sister, Ortez Johnson.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, at Mulls Grove Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Drue Thompson and Brother Bud Jernigan officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mulls Grove Baptist Church
NC
Jan
10
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Mulls Grove Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Pat I am so sorry to hear about Charlie You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Penny Eggers
January 13, 2022
May God embrace you with overwhelming peace and comfort during this time.
Todd&Amy Garrison
Friend
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results