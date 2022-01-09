Charles Daniel McPetersNovember 1, 1954 - January 4, 2022Charles Daniel McPeters, 67, of Morganton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.Born in Yancey County, Nov. 1, 1954, he was the son of the James and Mafhrie McPeters. Charles worked as a truck driver for Brackett Brothers Corporation for 32 years and was a member of Mulls Grove Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather. He greatly loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed trucking, farming, old cars, fishing and Mountain Dew.Charles is survived by his wife, Patricia McPeters; daughters, Michelle Wilson (Roger) and Danielle Shoup (Allen); grandchildren, Zachary Wilson (Sierra), Shelby Wilson, Carson Shoup and Kaden Shoup; sisters, Joyce Suttles (Ken) and Linda Ershadi; sister-in-law, Nadine McPeters; brother-in-law, Larry Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Carol McPeters; and sister, Ortez Johnson.The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, at Mulls Grove Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Drue Thompson and Brother Bud Jernigan officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park.Sossoman Funeral Home